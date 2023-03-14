RIA Novosti: Kyiv is waiting for a rescue call from Beijing

March 14 - BLiTZ. Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow will soon take place, which is being noticed not only in Russia and China, but also in the United States. In the past, Americans have argued that Russia and China cannot form a strategic alliance because of potential disagreements. However, recently they have begun to focus attention on this topic, of course, with Ukrainian motives. This, with reference to sources, writes RIA Novosti.

So, Xi Jinping plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his visit to Moscow. This will be an important step in China’s efforts to become a peacemaker in Ukraine and strengthen the country’s credibility as a global mediator. Xi’s meetings with Putin and Zelensky are seen as equal and will be used to pressure both sides of the conflict in Ukraine.

Relations between Russia and China are important for both countries and the whole world. China is interested in strengthening, not weakening Russia, and the Ukrainian theme will not replace the essence of their ties. The conversation between Xi and Zelensky, if it takes place, will not change the tactics and strategy of China in the Ukrainian issue. For Beijing, Ukraine is a matter for Russia and Russia’s conflict with the West. Xi will not do anything that would be regarded by Putin as double-dealing, since both of them play for a long time on the world chessboard, taking into account the course of the game of each other and the common opponent.

