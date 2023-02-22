February 22, 2023, 12:53 – BLiTZ – News

Some Russian musicians, actors and showmen, after the start of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, publicly supported the actions of the authorities. About those who spoke with words of support for the special operation, the authors of RIA Novosti reported.

So, since 2014, singer and State Duma deputy Denis Maidanov has been speaking out for the need to liberate the republics of Donbass. After 2014, he himself repeatedly visited Crimea, giving concerts there.

Confidence in the successful completion of the special operation was expressed by the former member of the Gorky Park rock band Alexander Marshal, and the leader of the SerGa group Sergei Galanin. The latter, by the way, criticized the stars who left the country.

At the same time, the star of the film “About Little Red Riding Hood” Yana Poplavskaya has been helping the residents of Donbass for nine years, where her son Klim also went after the start of the NWO. The star of the TV series “Capercaillie” Victoria Tarasova did not refuse to support the actions of the Kremlin, even against the backdrop of criticism and threats from Western colleagues.

Singer Vika Tsyganova sold her house in order to financially support the special operation, and singer Yuta (Anna Osipova) saw “stamina and vitality” in the residents of Donbass.

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Yana Soloma, known under the pseudonym SOYANA, on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, released a song in support of Russian military personnel. Read more in the BLiTZ article.