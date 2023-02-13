British edition readers Daily Mail responded to an article about Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure facilities on February 10. The material says that this is how Moscow sent a “tough message” to Europe about the inadmissibility of supplying weapons to Kyiv.

As journalists pointed out, the strikes had a devastating effect on Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

The British believe that the defeat of Kyiv in the conflict is inevitable.

“Ukraine will never be able to defeat Russia,” wrote a user with the nickname Bstaple.

Commentators demanded to stop providing military assistance to the Kyiv regime.

“There will be no fighters (Western. – Ed.) in Ukraine. [Президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky and his team must understand this. Either the negotiating table or capitulation, ”wrote a user with the nickname Mpenda Haki.

According to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, on February 10, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a massive strike on critical energy facilities that ensure the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex (DIC) and the transport system of Ukraine. According to him, the goals of the strike were achieved, all designated objects were hit.

On that day, an air raid alert was announced several times throughout Ukraine. The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said that after the explosions in the city, damage to the power grid was recorded.

Earlier, on February 4, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter noted that the US leadership began to admit that Ukraine was facing an imminent defeat.

On February 1, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Ukraine was close to defeat, and serious demographic problems call into question the continued existence of the state.

Russian troops began to strike at Ukrainian military installations and their associated energy system from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

