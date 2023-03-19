March 19 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, referring to the statement of the head of information of the Supreme Islamic Council of Algeria, Mohammed Baghdad, reported that Muslims around the world are shocked by the acts of desecration of the Koran by the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. RIA Novosti: MEP from Italy Donato supported the slogan of the French protesters about withdrawing from NATO and called for stopping assistance to Kyiv March 19, 2023 at 02:43

According to the Muslim functionary, it is necessary to create a global humanitarian charter for the prevention of provocations with encroachment on religious objects.

A model of a world that recognizes multiculturalism and is tolerant of religions under threat, Baghdad noted and added that Western civilization despises other philosophies and does not plan to comply with international conventions to respect other religious faiths.

The theologian also recalled the provocations with the Koran in the EU, the USA and Canada.

Recall that the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a video where neo-Nazis burn a book sacred to Muslims and cut fat on it.