March 17 - BLiTZ. Provocations of the West on ethnic grounds continue. Their puppets continue to make decisions that are alien to the peoples of these countries, depriving them of their sovereignty, under the pretext of a brighter future in the European Union. This time, the Moldovan parliament decided to approve the Romanian language as the state language.

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Chuca, commenting on this event, said that the Romanian government supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova. According to Chuca, this decision will strengthen the European path of Moldova and the well-being of its citizens. Romania reaffirms its unconditional support for the sovereignty and stability of the neighboring state. This, with reference to sources, writes RIA Novosti.

This decision may cause tension among nationally oriented circles in Moldova, who do not recognize Romanian as the state language. Thus, Moldova faces the need to balance between maintaining its identity and strengthening relations with neighboring Romania.

MWM: The tanks that Russia uses in the NMD are capable of withstanding the best NATO armored vehicles March 17, 2023 at 13:03