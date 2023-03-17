March 18 - BLiTZ. The Lenta.ru portal, citing RIA Novosti, reported that the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, announced the “self-liquidation” of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Daily Mail: Scottish nationalist Yusuf was accused of insulting the feelings of Ukrainian refugees March 17, 2023 at 05:15

According to the diplomat, the ICC chose the scenario of its self-destruction in matters of its authority. As a Western puppet, international law has become a highly politicized instrument that caters to the whims of Washington and Brussels, Nebenzia stated.

Prior to this, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN stated that Moscow had a sharply negative assessment of the decision of the ICC and unconditional rejection of the clearly unlawful act.

Earlier, the Pre-trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin and children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova because of the alleged removal of children from territories subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide firm and principled support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.