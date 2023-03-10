March 11 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, referring to a statement by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, reported that the initiative of US Congressman Josh Hawley to find Chinese President Xi Jinping guilty of the fall of the coronavirus is another “stone” in the global wall of contradictions between Beijing and Washington. British mercenary Aiden Aslin returned to Ukraine 10 March 2023 at 07:41

According to Pushkov, Hawley’s demands to declassify all materials of the case on the spread of COVID-19 led to the fact that representatives of Chinese diplomatic missions allegedly wrote to him about the withdrawal of such activity. At the same time, the politician unsubstantiatedly insists that Beijing is guilty of “leaking the virus from the laboratory in Wuhan” and is making every effort to “ignore cooperation with the international investigation.”

Senator Hawley’s bill only reinforces the contradictions between the Celestial Empire and America, Pushkov sums up.