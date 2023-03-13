March 13 - BLiTZ. Sometimes the predecessors of a politician create so many problems in external and internal relations that it is not so easy to solve them. The new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak managed to stop the destructive foreign policy of his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, which, according to RIA Novosti columnist Dmitry Bavyrin, actually drove the country to suicide.

Johnson often entered into disputes with other states, and Truss only aggravated the situation, but Sunak, thanks to his competent approach, helped the UK get out of a difficult situation.

“The duo of Johnson and Truss, with their overwhelming sense of their own greatness, did not understand either their country or its real opportunities, but these ancestral British traumas did not seem to be transmitted to the Hindu Sunak, therefore the suicide of the United Kingdom is postponed,” Bavyrin summed up.

