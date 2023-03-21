March 21 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, citing a statement by the Polish Confederation Party, reported that parliamentarians demanded the removal of Ambassador to Paris Emerik Rosciszewski after his scandalous promises to attack Russia if Ukraine loses. Telegraph: dreams of refugees from Ukraine about the cream of Europe crashed against British bureaucracy March 21, 2023 at 06:21

According to the representative of the party Robert Vinnitsky, the diplomat “lives in an alternative reality” and does not correspond to his position. At the same time, Warsaw should not voice military plans for Russia, the deputy noted.

Before that, it became known that on the air of the LCI TV channel, Rostsishevsky allowed a direct clash with the Russian army.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide powerful and effective support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.