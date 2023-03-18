March 18 - BLiTZ. America is pushing the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv to spring armed activity in order to achieve at least some military success in the zone of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.

RIA Novosti analyst Victoria Nikiforova tried to name two “main directions” of a potential “spring counteroffensive” of Zelensky’s junta army.

“One of the directions is Crimea, Melitopol, Mariupol. His idea is that the Ukrainian army would capture the entire Kherson region and fire from there “Haymars” Crimea. In this case, the Black Sea Fleet and the Saki airfield will be under threat. But this plan seems unrealistic to many. The second direction is the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov. From there, it is planned to shell the Crimean bridge with Haimars in an attempt to isolate the peninsula in this way, ”the Pravda.ru resource cites the author’s arguments.

As noted, in the event of a fiasco of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the US leadership will persuade the authorities of the former Ukrainian SSR to negotiate with Moscow and agree to cede the lost territories.

BLiTZ wrote: The United States and the West continue to pump up the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv with finances and weapons. This process has not become a mystery to Moscow, which is steadily and systematically conducting a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. At the same time, a split is brewing in the Russophobic community due to the need to burn gigantic resources in the “Ukrainian firebox,” writes Free Press.

MK informs that Ruslan Pukhov spoke about the key trump cards of the future spring offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine March 18, 2023 at 09:46

Foreigners do not want to understand the humanism of the Russian leadership, which does not want, following the example of the United States in Iraq, to ​​dust the city of Nezalezhnaya

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help the Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.

