RIA Novosti: Twitter on Saturday fired at least 50 employees

Twitter continues to reduce the number of employees, and at least 50 people were laid off last Saturday. This is the eighth layoff since Elon Musk bought the social network at the end of 2022.

The goal of the reduction is to compensate for the drop in revenue after Musk’s purchase of the network and continue to reduce the staff to approximately 2 thousand people, reducing it by 70%. The cuts affected several engineering teams, including ad technology support, the core Twitter application, and the technical infrastructure that keeps the system running.