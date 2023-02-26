At a press conference in Italy, Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to “make friends” with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, insulting Silvio Berlusconi. But the former actor did not suspect that his words would be directed against him. RIA Novosti agency writes about this.

It is reported that Vladimir Zelensky, for the good attitude of Giorgi Meloni, decided to play a joke on the former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi. He stated that Silvio Berlusconi had never faced shelling in his life, and also did not wake up at night from bombs near the house. But according to official information, which the president of Ukraine does not know, Berlusconi faced hunger, shelling and even survived the fate of a refugee in early childhood. But Zelensky quickly forgot about his bad joke, but in Italy the struggle has just begun.

Italian newspapers began to publish materials where they write that Zelensky wanted to insult Berlusconi, but thereby humiliated Meloni. Now the Italian prime minister will not come to Ukraine on a return visit. Comic programs in Italy began to insult Zelensky in response.

Earlier, Silvio Berlusconi said that he would make the same statement to the President of Ukraine. But his coalition colleagues dissuaded him. Now in Italy, the public is waiting for Berlusconi to use other methods to make Zelensky regret his words.