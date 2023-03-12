News

RIA Novosti was informed about the possibilities and prohibitions at the resort in Egypt in the spring of 2023

                        March 12 - BLiTZ.  Tourism experts spoke about the benefits of one of the most popular resorts in Egypt - Sharm el-Sheikh.  Most often in Egypt, Russians choose this city for recreation.

The resort of Sharm el-Sheikh is able to receive millions of tourists from all over the world every year. Its best vacation spots are near the Red Sea, while travelers will have the opportunity to try out diving, as well as water skiing and scootering. A tour for a week will cost the Russian about 230 thousand rubles.

                        RIA Novosti : Russian tourists buy spring trips to Egypt, UAE, Turkey, Thailand and Kuban March 12, 2023 at 05:52

True, only a three-star hotel will be available for such an impressive amount, and four- and five-star hotels will cost even more.

