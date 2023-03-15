March 15 - BLiTZ. Georgia canceled the law on foreign agents amid large-scale protests. However, a similar document is now being developed in Brussels. It is similar to the one in the United States. Political scientist Ataev said that Georgian militants are being trained in Ukraine in order to return to their homeland for a new revolution March 14, 2023 at 16:51

It is noteworthy that the law on foreign agents in Russia or Georgia, according to the vision of the progressive West, is a threat to freedom. If such a document is introduced in the US or the EU, it is the protection of that very freedom. According to the RIA Novosti observer, double standards are reminiscent of the division of countries into first and second grade.

“Western masters of the Tbilisi opposition don’t care what law they want to pass there. It is important for them to open another front against Russia as soon as possible. They are not worried at all that instead of the Georgian Dream, people will get a Georgian tragedy. However, the protesters cannot understand this, although there is an obvious example before their eyes,” notes reviewer.