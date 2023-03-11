RIA Novosti: Which industry was helped by sanctions

March 11 - BLiTZ. This year Russia will start manufacturing silicon wafers required in microelectronics. They will be produced at the Krasnoyarsk enterprise Germanium. It is expected that in 2024 a product capable of competing with Chinese counterparts will be released.

Military chips in the Russian Federation were created independently. However, for civilian needs, products were purchased abroad.

“Localization of production is a long-term and difficult task. For example, China took 20 years to do this. Foreign companies do not sell their latest developments. What is shared, as a rule, is two or three generations behind the leading samples, ”said Petr Lagov, Professor of the Department of Semiconductor Electronics and Semiconductor Physics of NUST MISiS, Doctor of Technical Sciences.

Independent production will allow Russia not only to produce its own equipment from kettles to space satellites, but will also open up opportunities for the country for research and modernization in this area, the RIA Novosti observer believes.