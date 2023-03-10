News

RIAN: Experts said that tightening control over the behavior of tourists in Bali will not interfere with the rest

                        March 10 - BLiTZ.  For how tourists look and behave, they plan to tighten control on the island of Bali.  Portal <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230310/bali-1856968363.html">RIA News"</a> asked experts to comment on the innovation.

Specialist of the tour operator ITM group Irina Yurina said that it is not worth confusing Indonesia, where the majority of the population practices Islam, and the island, where over 90% of the inhabitants profess Hindu, is not worth it. In Bali, they are more loyal to tourists, because those who follow the rules of decency do not need to be afraid or radically change their appearance.

ATOR vice-president for outbound tourism Artur Muradyan agrees with his colleague. Most likely, he believes, this law will be respected nominally, but for walking in swimsuits off the beach you will have to pay a fine.

