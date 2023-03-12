RIAN: In Chisinau, police cordons blocked the demonstrators’ path to the central square

March 12 - BLiTZ. According to a correspondent <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230312/protest-1857346002.html">RIA Novosti</a>police cordons in Chisinau block the path of protesters to the central square near the government building.

The deputies of the opposition Shor party, Vadim Fotescu, Regina Apostolova and Marina Taubera, are trying to get passage from representatives of law enforcement agencies, appealing to the people’s right to self-expression.

TASS: The Moldovan opposition denied the police accusations of impending provocations March 12, 2023 at 14:50

It is mentioned that the demonstrations are associated with a sharp increase in prices for utilities. In addition to demands from the leadership to pay winter bills for gas and electricity, the protesters intend to force the resignation of the government.