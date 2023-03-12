RIAN: In Chisinau, the demonstrators managed to break through the police cordon and went to the government house

March 12 - BLiTZ. According to an agency correspondent at the scene <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230312/kishinev-1857346531.html">RIA News"</a>the protesters in Chisinau managed to break through the police cordon and move towards the government building.

It is specified that Maria Tauber, vice-chairman of the opposition Shor party, is ahead of the column of demonstrators.

TASS: The Moldovan opposition denied the police accusations of impending provocations March 12, 2023 at 14:50

Another protest action in Moldova is connected with the struggle of citizens against high bills for electricity and gas. In addition to economic demands, the protesters also have political ones, which consist in the intention to achieve the resignation of the current president of the republic, Maia Sandu, and the cabinet of ministers.