RIAN: Japan-South Korea summit to be dedicated to complete denuclearization of North Korea

March 16 - BLiTZ. The question of the complete denuclearization of North Korea will be the main issue at the summit of the two powers - Japan and South Korea, which will be held from Thursday to Friday, March 16 and 17, in Tokyo.

According to Japanese government secretary general Hirokazu Matsuno, Pyongyang has long been in need of cardinal solutions to the issues of manufacturing and launching ballistic missiles, which pose a threat to the entire Pacific region.

Earlier it was reported that Pyongyang launched three intercontinental ballistic missiles in two days, which were launched towards the Sea of ​​Japan on March 15 and 16.

