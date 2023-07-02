Rickshaw puller did obscene act with minor at Patna Junction, was trying to forcibly take her along, police arrested

A case of indecent act with a 15-year-old minor girl has come to light at Patna Junction. It is being told that a rickshaw driver started doing obscene acts with the girl after seeing her alone. Along with this, he started trying to forcefully take her with him. Meanwhile, the Bachpan Bachao Andolan team caught the accused. After this, the GRP arrested the accused rickshaw puller Ajit Kumar and sent him to jail. Also, the girl has been sent to a children’s home after informing her family members. The arrested accused is originally from Gaya, but used to drive a rickshaw in Jakkanpur by taking a rented room.

She had come to Patna in anger due to scolding by family members.

It is said that the girl is a resident of Gaya and she came to Patna by train on Friday night in anger due to scolding by her family members. During this, she was roaming here and there at Patna Junction. Rickshaw puller Ajit Kumar started doing obscene acts seeing her alone. While the girl was scared and wanted to escape from him. At around 12:30, the team of Bachpan Bachao Andolan was inspecting Patna Junction, then near the inquiry counter, those people’s eyes fell on the girl. After this they saw that the girl was running away and a person was following her. After this the team stopped the girl and also caught the rickshaw puller.

Police called the girl’s family

During interrogation, the girl told that the rickshaw puller was doing obscene acts with her. Along with this, he was also trying to take her with him forcibly. After this, the driver Ajit Kumar was handed over to the GRP by the team. Along with this, the girl also told that the relatives scolded her, so she ran away to Patna. Based on the statement of the girl, GRP Patna Junction has taken action against Ajit and sent him to jail on Saturday. The police have informed the family members of the girl.

