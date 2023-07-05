ricky ponting compares ben stokes match winning ability with ms dhoni after lords test ashes 2023 jst | MS Dhoni: Ricky Ponting compared Ben Stokes to Dhoni, said

In the second Test of the Ashes series, Australia had set a target of 371 runs in front of England. At one point, the English team had lost their six wickets in the second innings on a score of 193 and the victory of the Kangaroo team seemed certain. Then Ben Stokes took the lead after this and played a brilliant inning of 155 runs while playing in a rash manner. Stokes made a century partnership with Stuart Broad. As long as Stokes was at the crease, England’s victory seemed certain. However, as soon as the English captain was out, the entire England team got reduced to 327 runs.

Let us tell you that in the first Test too, England had to face defeat at the hands of Australia. In such a situation, England has gone 2-0 behind in the Ashes series. Now the English team will have to win the Headingley Test match to be played from 6th July at any cost to make a comeback.