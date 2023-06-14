Ricky Ponting will continue as head coach, Delhi Capitals denied the rumors

former australian captain Ricky Ponting Of delhi capitals K is almost certain to continue as the head coach of the team despite finishing ninth in the Indian Premier League last season. Team co-owner Parth Jindal has given such indications. Speculations were rife that Ponting might step down following the team’s poor performance but Jindal took to Twitter to clear all doubts and announced that Sourav Ganguly and Ponting, the director of cricket, would continue to be part of the think tank.

Delhi Capitals denied the rumors

Jindal said, ‘Here delhi capitals IPL preparations for next year are going on with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting. We assure the fans that Kiran and I are working hard to take the team back to where we want this franchise to be and that is at the very top.

However, it is not clear whether Ponting will get the support staff of his choice as Shane Watson and James Hopes will not be seen in the dug-out next time around. There is no clarity on the fate of fielding coach Biju George while Pravin Amre and Ajit Agarkar are likely to remain.

Delhi did poorly in IPL 2023

The performance of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2023 was very poor. The team played a total of 14 matches in the league stage this year. In these 14 matches, Delhi Capitals could win only 5 matches while the team had to face defeat in 9 matches. Due to this poor performance of Delhi, the team had to end its journey by staying at the 9th position. After this poor performance of the team, questions were raised that Ponting could be removed from the post of coach. However, now the franchisee has called these things a rumour.

