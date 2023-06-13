RIGHT TO EDUCATION: Free education to children of weaker sections on 2229 seats in 203 private schools, application from today

A state in Eastern India: In Gaya’s e-affiliated private schools, applications will be taken from June 14 for enrollment of children belonging to weaker and disadvantaged groups under the Right to Education for the session 2023-24. In this regard, the District Program Officer of Primary Education and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Asgar Alam Khan has issued instructions to all Block Education Officers and Under Inspectors of the district. Enrollment will be taken on about 2229 seats in 203 e-affiliation private schools in the district under the session 2023-24. Under this, free education is given to the children studying in private schools as well as to the children of weak and unprofitable sections. Under this, enrollment will be taken in class one. The DPO has issued instructions to all the BEOs and school inspectors that after making necessary preparations and wide publicity, they will scrutinize the applications received and submit the consolidated list in hard and soft copies to the office on June 30.

Forms will be submitted in block resource centers

Under this, applications are to be received in the prescribed form related to the enrollment of children belonging to weaker and advantaged groups in the academic session 2023-24 in private schools that have received e-affiliation under all block areas. An employee will be nominated in each block resource center to receive the forms filled by the parents and the name and mobile number of the said employee will also be displayed on the notice board of the office. The last date for receipt of applications for nomination will be 26 June 2023. No application will be accepted after that date.

Selection of maximum three schools for enrollment

DPO directed that parents will not choose more than three schools for enrollment. The maximum distance of the school from the residence of the guardian will be within the radius of 0-3 kilometers. Self-attested copy of birth certificate, Aadhaar number (if not child’s, then parent’s compulsorily), income certificate, residence certificate and caste certificate (as required) will be attached with the application and the application The original will be matched at the time of receipt.

List and form of e-affiliation schools on the website of education department

Under the Right to Education Act in private schools recognized by e-affiliation in the district, enrollment of children belonging to disadvantaged and weaker sections will be taken on 25% reserved seats in class one. List of these schools and school wise vacancy information and application form is available on the website of Education Department Gaya www. Has been uploaded on gayaeducation.in. Which can be seen from 14 June. The list of selected children will be published on July 3 under randomization. The nomination work will be completed from July 10. Under RTE, 50% of the total seats with 25% quota are reserved for girls. The application form of the children of Municipal Corporation area will be submitted in the Block Resource Center Panchayati Akhara. Any information related to application submission and nomination process can be obtained on telephone number zero 631-2220020 during office hours.

