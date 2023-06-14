rinku ghosh and kajal raghwani will be seen fighting in bhojpuri film devarani jethani rjl

hojpuri movie Devrani Jethani: The first look of Bhojpuri film ‘Devarani-Jethani’ has been released. The first look of the film is so amazing that it is being discussed everywhere. The lead actresses of this Bhojpuri film are Kajal Raghavani and Rinku Ghosh. The story of the film is based on family. No one can be more beautiful than Devrani and Jethani. But both sister-in-law and sister-in-law have to respect each other by staying within their limits. If the sister-in-law considers her sister-in-law as an elder sister and the sister-in-law gives love to her sister-in-law like a younger sister, then there can never be any sourness in this relationship. Although the sweet relationship between Devrani and Jethani is rarely seen. Bhojpuri actress Rinku Ghosh and Kajal Raghavani are going to be seen together for the first time in Bhojpuri film ‘Devarani Jethani’. In this film, Rinku Ghosh will be seen in the role of Jethani and Kajal Raghavani as Devrani.