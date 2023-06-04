Rinku Singh is celebrating holidays in Maldives, KKR star’s six pack abs fans crazy, see photos

Rinku Singh recently finished IPL 2023 Had a great performance. The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman became the talk of the town ever since he hit five sixes in Yash Dayal’s last over to win the match against Gujarat Titans. Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of 59.25 and a blazing strike rate of 149.53. After a busy season of IPL, Rinku finally reached Maldives for a holiday.

Rinku Singh’s pictures went viral

25-year-old batsman Rinku Singh has shared a series of pictures on Instagram. In this, a spectacular natural view is visible behind Rinku Singh. In one picture, Rinku Singh is half-submerged in the blue sea. His six-pack abs are visible in this picture. Fans are liking this style of Rinku a lot. His post is being liked and shared a lot on social media.

KKR could not reach the playoffs of IPL 2023

These pictures of Rinku Singh immediately went viral on social media. Rinku’s new avatar is visible in the pictures. Lucknow Supergiants fast bowler Mohsin Khan has also commented on the picture. Rinku scored four half-centuries in this season of IPL and played an important role in the team’s victory on many occasions. However, KKR failed to make it to the playoffs. The team could win only six out of their 14 league matches and finished seventh in the points table.

Chennai won the title for the fifth time

Talking about IPL 2023, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings won the title for the fifth time by defeating defending champions Gujarat Titans. Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of the final match. He hit a six and then a four in the last two balls to reach the required 10 runs. CSK defeated Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat by 5 wickets in a thrilling match.