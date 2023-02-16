HomeNewsRise of the deceived...

Rise of the deceived village: Ukrainian grain bankrupts farmers in the EU

By News Desk
Rise of the deceived village: Ukrainian grain bankrupts farmers in the EU

Strikes, columns of tractors and blocked roads near border crossings – Polish farmers launched a large-scale protest due to the massive supply of Ukrainian grain to the republic. The uncontrolled influx of inexpensive agricultural products is putting Eastern European farmers on the brink of ruin. Ukrainian grain, which was supposed to transit the territory of the European Union, actually settles in the markets and displaces more expensive local products. Izvestia investigated what the protests would lead to.

Demarch of tractors

The protests of Polish farmers are becoming more visible. On Friday, February 17, strikes are scheduled in the Lubelskie Voivodeship. On Thursday, February 16, farmers once again blocked the customs checkpoint Yagodin-Dorogusk on the border with Ukraine. On Tuesday, February 14, farmers took to the streets in the West Pomeranian, Lower Silesian, Opole and Świętokrzyski voivodeships. Despite the distance separating them (some of the territories are on the border with Ukraine, some are on the western borders), farmers have common requirements. First of all, to stop the uncontrolled influx of grain.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

Outraged farmers have been on strike since the beginning of the year. Roads are blocked by tractors and cars. They spend days and nights at checkpoints. In Grebenn, on the border with Ukraine, for example, at least three hundred farmers and a hundred agricultural machines gathered. “We are already planning further pickets, we will split into smaller groups and will protest around the clock, replacing each other. We give the government two weeks to take concrete measures and put things in order,” warns the co-organizer of the protest in the city of Staszow, Grzegorz Skurski.

Photo: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

Farmers have been trying to get through to the government for a long time. At the same time, associations of agricultural producers are well organized in the republic. There is a powerful trade union AgroUnia, the Deceived Village association, the National Union of Agrarians, the Union of Rural Youth and other organizations. They coordinate their actions with the police. The protesters, for example, pledged to let cars with humanitarian aid and fuel cross the border.

“We understand and support the need to help Ukraine, but Poland and other countries bordering it must not be harmed, and the agriculture of these countries must not be destroyed,” speaks press secretary of the independent trade union of individual farmers “Solidarity” Adrian Wawrzyniak.

According to the Polish Peasants’ Party, there are 2.5 million tons of locally produced grain in warehouses. They do not buy it, because cheap Ukrainian goods flooded the market. It was assumed that it would transit along the “routes of solidarity” to the countries of Africa and the Middle East. But in the end, he supplanted the local product.

Princess Haya asks her lover to wait few more days for a life-long happiness
Trending
Princess Haya asks her lover to wait few more days for a life-long happiness

Photo: RIA Novosti / Kirill Braga

The fact is that back in 2016, the EU and Ukraine suspended tariffs and duties on about half of agricultural products. And in May 2022, the import of the rest was also facilitated – to stimulate the Ukrainian economy. The decision was made in an unprecedentedly short time for the European bureaucracy.

There is nowhere to put your

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Janusz Wojciechowski reported that in 2022 more than 10 million tons of grain were imported from Ukraine to the EU, which is two and a half times more than the supply of the year before last. At the same time, 2.1 million tons were delivered to Poland, which is 54 times more than a year earlier. Imports of rapeseed increased eightfold, and seeds and oils tripled.

In the republic itself, there is an overproduction of these crops. And local processors do not want to buy Polish products – Ukrainian products are cheaper. In addition, farmers emphasize that incoming grain is almost never checked for compliance with phytosanitary standards. Several dozen cars enter Poland every day, and only three trucks a week are inspected. In contrast, local producers are always strictly inspected.

At the end of December, agrarians sent a petition to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in which they urged “in the name of food security” to submit an urgent request to the European Parliament or the European Commission to introduce a 50% duty on grains, rapeseed, and corn imported from Ukraine. But to no avail.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

Photo: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

When the protests first flared up, Poland’s Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Henryk Kowalczyk saw no problem at all. According to him, the choice was small: the European Union agreed to grain imports, the Polish government joined him.

By mid-February, however, the ministry realized the seriousness of the situation. Kowalczyk asked the government to provide financial support to farmers and sent a request to the European Commission to “print out” the EU agricultural reserve fund. Now farmers are promised some additional payments, the amount of which will depend on the remoteness of a particular region from ports, as this affects the price of grain.

But the unions were not satisfied. “Taught by experience, we do not have much hope, therefore, in order not to waste time, we inform about further protests,” said Wiesław Grin, Vice President of the Board of the Zamość Agricultural Society.

According to him, young farmers of 35-40 years old, who understand the danger of their situation, come out to protest. “We will not be able to cope with industrial Ukrainian agriculture. We have technological regimes imposed by the European Union, we have to produce according to high standards, and then in an instant we were faced with prices 30% lower than in Europe,” explains Green.

Photo: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

No government surcharges will solve the problem, farmers insist. We need preferential loans, reduced prices for fertilizers, expanding the possibilities of Polish ports, creating long-term compensation programs at the EU level for the markets of countries bordering Ukraine.

Russia’s cyber warriors fail to cripple Ukraine
Trending
Russia’s cyber warriors fail to cripple Ukraine

No hope for Brussels

Agrarians in Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Hungary also faced a similar problem. Romanian traders, like their Polish counterparts, bought out most of the “transit” Ukrainian grain, and local products are gathering dust in storage. Most of the Bulgarian sunflower also remains unprocessed in warehouses.

In Budapest, they responded to the problem more quickly than in Warsaw. The Hungarian government has already introduced stringent quality and safety checks for grain coming from Ukraine, Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said. He also stressed that Hungarian farmers can only rely on their government, because “Brussels does not help and does nothing to eliminate the competitive disadvantage.”

In addition to grain, Hungary has one more problem – Honey coming from Ukraine at underpriced prices is also pushing out Hungarian products from its traditional export markets. Therefore, the republic calls on Brussels to ensure that honey products are clearly labeled with an indication of the place of origin.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Murad Orudzhev

Complaints about the current situation were received by the European Commission six months ago, but nothing has changed. At the end of January, the delegation of Poland (also on behalf of the representatives of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia) at a meeting of the Council for Agriculture and Fisheries (a structure of the European Council) again raised a sore point: help Ukraine so as not to harm others.

The light regime for Ukrainian goods should be valid until June 5, 2023, but already in the winter a lobbying campaign for its extension began. For Kyiv, the preservation of this regime is critically important. Last year, the agro-industrial complex accounted for more than half of the country’s exports. In total, deliveries brought in $23 billion. Most of all, they were exported to Poland ($6.6 billion) and Romania ($3.8 billion). Outside the European Union, Turkey became the largest sales market ($2.9 billion).

Supreme Court could curtail investigative reporting
Trending
Supreme Court could curtail investigative reporting

Ukraine supplies the volumes received in two years – the 2021 harvest, which was in warehouses before the conclusion of the grain deal, and the 2022 harvest, Arkady Zlochevsky, chairman of the board of directors of the Russian Grain Union, draws attention. The problem of Polish farmers is already old, but there was no such dumping before, emphasizes the interlocutor of Izvestia.

— It is impossible to compete with such a cheap product when the cost of own production is high. In Romania, the problem is not so acute – production is cheaper there, but still, their sales markets are also crowded out by Ukrainian grain, he clarifies.

Photo: Getty Images/Anadolu Agency/Metin Aktas

If the duties on Ukrainian supplies are not returned, the losses must be compensated, the farmers of Eastern European countries insist. One of the options is to attract the crisis reserve of the common agricultural policy of the EU. However, its use requires the consent of all the Ministers of Agriculture of the European Union. There is a second option – national assistance: the government of each country will extinguish dissatisfaction with the means available to them.

Concessions are possible, but later

It should be understood that the problem of the influx of cheap (and often very low-quality, according to the protesters) grain from Ukraine to Poland and some other countries of Central Europe – for all its acuteness for some farmers from these countries – is still not big in the EU, indicates Stanislav Kuvaldin, Researcher at the Center for European Studies, IMEMO RAS.

During post-coronavirus era, the tech sector and the managerial class will get richer
Trending
During post-coronavirus era, the tech sector and the managerial class will get richer

He draws attention to the fact that the frontier voivodships are experiencing difficulties, where one way or another grain settles, which does not quite legally enter the Polish territory. The problems also affected the lands in the west of Poland, where there are large grain farms. That is, within the country and its agrarian complex, this turns out to be a relatively narrow regional problem.

Nevertheless, it is unlikely that the Polish authorities, as well as the EU as a whole, can completely ignore the problem, since they are not interested in an extra source of tension around the Ukrainian issue. If we talk about the authorities in Poland – in reducing support for the government before the upcoming parliamentary elections this year (which will not be very easy for the ruling party), the specialist draws attention.

The Polish authorities have already announced the allocation of PLN 600 million for additional payments for the purchase of grain to farmers from border provinces. They announced their intention to achieve a revision of the conditions for the access of Ukrainian grain to the EU.

    Photo: RIA Novosti / Pavel Lisitsyn

— But, since this product is imported into Poland under the export regime established at the level of the European Union, one should not expect its drastic changes. However, a smooth revision, taking into account the interests of Central European farmers in the middle of the year, is probably possible, Kuvaldin admits.

In general, the situation, in his opinion, reflects the costs associated with opening the market for Ukrainian agriculture, as well as with the economic inequality of countries within the EU. In an effort to bolster Ukraine’s economy, Brussels has opened up markets for a large grain producer that now apparently lacks the resources to strictly control the quality of its products. At the same time, in the relatively poor countries of the eastern flank of the EU, there may be niches for such grain.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits southeast Turkey
Next article
Ryabkov announced the unrestrained escalation in Ukraine by the United States

More from Author

News

Russia has modernized the optical-electronic guidance system for Kh-101 missiles – News

February 17, 2023, 01:25 - BLiTZ - News The representative of...
News Desk -
News

Child rescued from rubble in Turkey 260 hours after quake

February 17, 2023, 01:17 - BLiTZ - News According to the...
News Desk -
News

Turkey rescues 12-year-old child 260 hours after earthquake

In the Turkish province of Hatay, a child was rescued from...
News Desk -
News

The State Duma discussed the deprivation of relocators opposing the Russian Federation of income from their copyrights

An expert group in the State Duma to assess proposals for...
News Desk -

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

Russia has modernized the optical-electronic guidance system for Kh-101 missiles – News

February 17, 2023, 01:25 - BLiTZ - News The representative of the Center for Research of Captured and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Nikolai Danilyuk disclosed intelligence information. It is alleged that designers from Russia have...

Child rescued from rubble in Turkey 260 hours after quake

February 17, 2023, 01:17 - BLiTZ - News According to the TRT Haber channel, in the Turkish province of Hatay, rescuers managed to save a child from the rubble of a destroyed building 260 hours after the earthquake. The following information is given: "260th hour ... The child...

Turkey rescues 12-year-old child 260 hours after earthquake

In the Turkish province of Hatay, a child was rescued from the rubble 260 hours after the earthquake. On Friday, February 17, reports TRT. According to available information, 12-year-old Osman was found alive among the rubble of a building in the Antakya region. The boy was...

The State Duma discussed the deprivation of relocators opposing the Russian Federation of income from their copyrights

An expert group in the State Duma to assess proposals for penalties for Russians who have gone abroad who oppose their country discussed at the first meeting the possibility of “cutting off” them from making money on their books, films and other intellectual property. This was...

About 440 thousand people took to the streets in France

The number of protesters against raising the retirement age in France amounted to about 440 thousand people. This was reported on February 16 by the TV channel BFMTV with reference to the French Interior Ministry. At the same time, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) union reported...

In India, a man drank half a liter of alcohol in 10 minutes and died – DOS

February 17, 2023, 00:43 - BLiTZ - News A resident of the city of Agra in India, Jai Singh, on a bet, drank half a liter of alcohol in 10 minutes and died. This is reported by The Times of India. Two companions, Bhol and Keshav, suggested...

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000 – DOS

February 17, 2023, 00:45 - BLiTZ - News The Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) has shared data that the death toll from large-scale earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 38,044. The following information is given: "According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 38,044." Earlier it became...

In Germany, they could not indicate the deadline for the completion of investigations on the joint venture

Germany continues its investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream and cannot make predictions about the timing of its completion, Izvestia was told in the country's Prosecutor General's Office. “In response to your request, I can only inform you that the investigation is ongoing. Since it is...

Poisoned food sets in Rostov-on-Don told about what happened

On February 16, victims of poisoning with “proper nutrition” kits in Rostov-on-Don told Izvestia about what had happened. As the victim Irina stated, she and a young man were hospitalized in an almost unconscious state with vomiting, diarrhea and terrible pains in the stomach and intestines. At...

Doctors Diagnose Frontotemporal Dementia in Bruce Willis

Doctors diagnosed frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in Bruce Willis. On Thursday, February 16, the TV channel reports CNN with reference to a statement from the actor's family. Relatives of Willis noted that it was a relief for them to learn the final diagnosis, despite the fact that the...

Podolyak told how the end of the conflict with Russia could look like – News

February 17, 2023, 00:11 - BLiTZ - News The Kiev regime intends to build a new security format, as well as organize a new political and cultural space after the end of the confrontation with the Russian Federation. This common format for the European region will...

Ryabkov announced the unrestrained escalation in Ukraine by the United States

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on February 16 that in Ukraine there is currently an unbridled escalation from Washington and other capitals. He said this on air. Channel One. “We see what is happening now in Ukraine as a rampant escalation, rampant rate hikes from...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: