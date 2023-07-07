rishabh pant celebrated ms dhoni 42th birthday with cutting cake shared photos on instagram goes viral jst

Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing rehab process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) located in Bengaluru. Pant had become a victim of a car accident on December 30 last year, in which he narrowly survived. However, his knee got injured, after which Pant underwent surgery. But now he is making a fast recovery. It is expected that he will return to cricket this year. However, he celebrated MS Dhoni’s birthday by cutting a cake. He considers Dhoni as his mentor. Pant has said on many occasions that he always keeps learning from Dhoni. While sharing the photo on his Instagram, Pant wrote in the caption- ‘Happy birthday Dhoni bhai, aap toh ho nahi pass, aapko liye cake karte leta hoon’.