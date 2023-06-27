Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant will soon return to Team India with these players, big update came out

Rishabh Pant’s Reunion Photo: Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant Recently met his Team India teammates at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Let us tell you that Rishabh Pant had a terrible car accident last year. After which he is doing rehab in NCA. At the same time, Pant, who is recovering from injury, has shared a heart touching picture with the “gang” on social media, which is becoming very viral.

‘A reunion with the gang is always fun’

Rishabh Pant shared two pictures on his official Instagram account on Monday. In these pictures, KL Rahul, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal are seen with Pant. KL Rahul is also doing rehab in NCA these days due to his injury. Apart from this, the rest of the players are present here to prepare for their next tour. All these players can be fully fit even before the World Cup. In the first picture, all the players are seen standing together. In the second picture, KL Rahul was not seen and the rest of the players are seen having fun with spinner Chahal. Sharing this picture, Pant wrote in the caption, ‘Reunion with the gang is always fun.’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabhpant)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Siraj, Chahal and Rahul commented

Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul commented on this post of Rishabh Pant. Siraj commented for Pant. The fast bowler wrote, ‘Rishabh Pant I am very happy for you brother.’ Apart from this, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal commented red heart emoji. More than 7.5 lakh people have liked this post so far, while many people have commented and given their reactions.

Team India will go on West Indies tour

Let us tell you that the Indian team is going to tour the West Indies next month. The Indian team will play a series of all three formats on this tour. The tour will start with the 12th July Test match. After this, a series of ODIs will be played from July 27 and T20 International matches from August 3. The Test and ODI team has been announced for the tour, while T20 is yet to happen.

Sarfaraz Khan: Why will Sarfaraz not come soon in the Indian Test team? BCCI official makes shocking revelation update