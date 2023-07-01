rishabh pant second birth date know why indian wicket keeper batter changed his date of birth 5th January 2023 jst

Actually, Rishabh Pant had an accident on 30 December 2022 last year. He was badly injured in the accident. In his injured condition, he was admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. After 5 days of treatment, Rishabh opened his eyes properly on 5th January. That is why he has changed his date of birth on social media to 05/01/2023. The reason behind this is an inspiring initiative called ‘#SecondBirthDate’ by a leading pharmaceutical company in India on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day. This unique initiative aims to celebrate and honor the remarkable contribution made by doctors, who give our loved ones and us a second chance in life. Pant has shared a video on this on his social media.