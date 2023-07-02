Rishabh Pant will not be able to do wicketkeeping after comeback! The big reason came to the fore

Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant Fast recovery after accident. He is currently rehabbing at the National Cricket Academy. Pant’s condition is also improving rapidly. However, even after these things, the question still remains whether Pant will be able to do wicketkeeping after his return or not. Pant has undergone several surgeries after the car accident last year. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether Pant will be able to handle the responsibility of wicketkeeping or not.

Rishabh Pant can leave wicketkeeping

Talking to Inside Sports, a BCCI official told that it is very difficult to say that Pant will start wicketkeeping directly. The pace of Pant’s comeback is fantastic. But it will be very difficult to say that he will start wicketkeeping directly. The BCCI official further said that it may take 3 to 6 months for Rishabh Pant to return to the field and start wicketkeeping. Right now we cannot say anything for sure on this. We have to take it slowly. Pant is still very young and he has a lot of time to play cricket. In such a situation, looking at his return, he cannot be in a hurry for wicketkeeping.

The board wants to bring Pant back in the World Cup

According to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India wants Rishabh Pant to return till the Cricket World Cup. Pant is recovering fast, in such a situation, it is not possible to say whether he is fully fit till the World Cup or not. Let us tell you that Pant was not seen in action in IPL 2023 due to injury. Pant will now be seen in action in the IPL in the year 2024.

IND vs WI: Captain Rohit Sharma reached West Indies with this young star, shared special picture on social media )Rishabh Pant’s health update