Risk of money drowning of the people of Bihar, 300 Nidhi companies taking deposits illegally, action will be taken

In Bihar, more than 300 Nidhi companies are illegally taking deposits from common people. Leave far flung areas, such companies are also operating in capital Patna. If sources are to be believed, out of 63 companies registered in Patna, 32 are fake and there is no trace of them. The Registrar of Companies has written a letter to the SSP to take action against one such company, Gayatri Nidhi Company, operating in Patna.

At the same time, while giving this information to the Finance Department, it has been asked to keep an eye on the illegally operated Nidhi companies in the state. In fact, taking cognizance of this, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had conducted a survey in the entire state. In the report prepared on the basis of which, it has been feared that these companies may not get champed by taking the hard earned money of the poor people of Bihar. Although the news of running away with the deposit keeps coming.

Depositing money in many companies is not free from danger

Under the Nidhi (Amendment) Act 2019, it is mandatory for the Nidhi companies to fill the NDH-4 form so that it can be known whether they are following the rules and regulations of the Central Government in letter and spirit or not. It is a manifesto of sorts. It contains the name and address of all the members of the company. Nidhi companies registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs who have not filed NDH-4 form cannot take deposits. Sources say that a total of 376 Nidhi companies are registered in Bihar so far, out of which 300 have not filled the NDH-4 form but are taking deposits indiscriminately. Depositing money in such companies is not free from danger.

Nidhi companies raise money

Nidhi companies are a type of public limited companies. Such companies are also known as Permanent Fund, Benefit Fund, Mutual Benefit Fund and Mutual Benefit Company. They can take deposits and lend only among shareholder-members. Cannot accept deposits directly from general public.

this is the rule

10 Lakhs is the minimum capital required to start a Nidhi Company. There should be at least 200 members in a year. They are licensed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and regulated by the Ministry itself. They do not need to take approval from the Reserve Bank.

