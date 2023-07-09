Ritesh and Shivani’s new song ‘Aam Sasaram Mein Jai’

The tremendous Bhojpuri song ‘Aam Sasaram Mein Jai’ by Ritesh Pandey and Shivani Singh has been released from the official YouTube channel of Worldwide Records Bhojpuri. It has been accepted by the audience. At the same time, in this song, the beautiful actress of Bhojpuri industry Neetu Yadav has performed. She is working the magic of her killer style by matching step with Ritesh Pandey.

The chemistry between Neetu Yadav and Ritesh Pandey is looking tremendous in this song. Presented by Worldwide Records, ‘Aam Sasaram Me Jai’ song is sung by Ritesh Pandey & Shivani Singh, while it is penned by Ashutosh Tiwari. Its music is given by Priyanshu Singh. The song is produced by producer Ratnakar Kumar and directed by Goldie Jaiswal. It has been conceptualized by Chhotan Pandey, Camera Sunil Baba, Brijesh Yadav, Choreographer Vikash Jisan, Edit Pappu Verma and DI Rohit.