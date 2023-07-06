Rivers in spate in North Bihar, Kamla crossed the danger mark, water level of most of the rivers increased in Darbhanga and Sitamarhi

Muzaffarpur: Due to the rains in Nepal, the water level of the rivers of North Bihar has started rising. The water of many rivers is continuously increasing while some are flowing above the danger mark. The fear of erosion of Gandak has started troubling in Thakraha of Bagaha. Whenever water is released from the Gandak Barrage into the river, the rate of erosion in the low lying areas increases. Gandak river is under pressure near Shastri Nagar of Bagaha city.

Kamla river crossing the danger mark

Kamla river has crossed the danger mark after heavy rains in Madhubani’s Jhanjharpur. The water level reached 50.10 on the meter gauge built near the Kamla Rail Bridge. Sanjay Kumar, Executive Engineer of Flood Control Division One, said that the water level is decreasing.

The water level of many rivers is still below the danger mark.

In Sitamarhi district, the water level of Bagmati, Adhwara and Jhim rivers continues to fluctuate continuously. On Thursday, the water level of Adhwara in Sundarpur continues to rise for the last two days. On the other hand, the water level of Bagmati river is declining in Dheng, Sonakhan and Katoujha. The water level of Bagmati river in Dubbaghat and Chandauli, Jhim river in Sonbarsa, Adhwara river in Pupri and Lalbekia river in Goawadi has remained stable. Although the water level of all the rivers is below the danger mark.

The water level of the rivers passing through Darbhanga is increasing continuously.

On the other hand, the water level of most of the rivers passing through Darbhanga district is continuously increasing. In Kusheshwarsthan, the water of Kosi and Kamla river has started rising again. Due to this, the road connectivity with the block of Ithar Panchayat’s outpost and Laxminiya village has been broken. An increase in the water level of Kamla Balan river is being seen in Tardih. The water level of the river was 50.05 cm at 12 noon on Thursday. The water level of Bagmati river is continuously increasing in Nagar and Hanuman Nagar. There has been a slight increase in the water level in Jivach river in Birol.

