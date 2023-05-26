RJD MLA will be prosecuted for murder of JDU leader, High Court rejects Ajay Kumar’s appeal, know the whole matter

Went. RJD MLA of Atari assembly Ajay Kumar alias Ranjit Yadav will now face trial in JDU leader Sumirak Yadav murder case. After the death of Kunti Devi, MLA Ajay Kumar alias Ranjit Yadav appealed in the High Court to quash the case. While hearing his appeal, the High Court has ordered the MLA to be prosecuted. Rejecting the appeal of the MLA, the High Court said that the case against him should be heard under speedy trial.

MLA Ajay Kumar is nominated

On 26 February 2013, JDU block president Sumeerak Yadav was going home from his office. Meanwhile, the accused were beaten to death with iron rods and sticks. He died on the way while being taken to the hospital. In this case, Vijay Yadav, the brother of the deceased, lodged an FIR of murder against the then RJD MLA Kunti Devi, son Ajay Kumar alias Ranjit Yadav at Nimchak Bathani police station. In this case, during the hearing in the Gaya court, the court of ADJ 3 had sentenced RJD MLA Kunti Devi to life imprisonment on January 24, 2021. Kunti Devi died during the sentence on 23 April 2021.

No relief from court

Despite the punishment given to the mother, the nominated son was not yet made an accused in the case. The matter was going on in the court regarding this. At present, Kunti Devi’s son Ajay Kumar alias Ranjit Yadav is the MLA from Atari. Prior to this, Kunti Devi was elected RJD MLA from Atari assembly in 2006 and 2016. At the same time, people had created a lot of uproar regarding this massacre. Rods and sticks were recovered from Kunti Devi’s house, which had blood stains on them. After this the police had intensified the investigation and lodged an FIR against the present MLA. Now the present MLA had gone to the court with the hope of relief in this matter, but instead of giving relief to him, the court has said to continue the case against him.