RN Jayaprakash re-elected as president of Swimming Federation of India

New Delhi, May 21 (Hindustan Times). RN Jayaprakash has been re-elected as the President of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI). Jayaprakash was unanimously elected as the President of SFI at the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) meeting and election held in Chennai on Sunday.

The event was organized with an aim to facilitate the election of new office bearers who will lead the future of swimming in India. The AGM meeting is an important occasion where the members of the Swimming Federation of India come together to discuss the progress and achievements of the past year.

According to a release issued by SFI, at the Annual General Body meeting, RN Jayaprakash said that he has got the privilege of being elected as the President of the Swimming Federation of India for the second time in a row. I can proudly say that Indian swimming has made tremendous progress during my first term. Because, we have seen history being made when two swimmers from our country achieved the qualifying standard for the Olympic Games in 2021.

He further added that despite the Covid 19 pandemic SFI has strengthened the infrastructure, best training facilities, world class coaching to the entire swimming fraternity in India. He said that we have to do a lot more. I am hopeful that India will become a major global force in swimming in a few years.