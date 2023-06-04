Road accident at two different places in Siwan, 2 people died on the spot

Seaman. There have been two separate road accidents in Siwan. Two people have been reported dead in these accidents. The police reached the information and took both the dead bodies in their possession and sent them to Siwan Mortuary for postmortem. The first deceased has been identified as Dinanath Gupta, while the name of the second deceased is being told as Ranjan Yadav. Police is investigating further in the matter. There is an atmosphere of sorrow among the relatives of the deceased due to the incident.

Going by bike to attend the wedding ceremony

In relation to the incident, it is said that two people died on the spot in road accidents in two different police station areas of Siwan district. According to information, Dinanath Gupta, a resident of Purabasia village in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, was going by bike to attend a wedding ceremony at Daraunda in Siwan, when a speeding city ride bus rammed his bike from behind near Leelashah Pokhara in Daraunda police station area. Killed. After which Dinanath Gupta died on the spot.

Unknown vehicle hit hard

On the other hand, the second incident is of GB Nagar police station area. There Ranjan Yadav, a resident of Shahganj, was going from his house to Navka Bazar by bike. Then the unknown vehicle hit hard and fled from the spot. Ranjan Yadav was brought to Siwan Sadar Hospital with the help of nearby people. The doctors on duty there declared him dead. In Siwan district, on the information of the death of two people in a road accident in different police station areas, the police have taken the dead body in possession and sent it for postmortem. Further investigation is on in the matter. There is an atmosphere of sorrow among the relatives of the deceased due to the incident.