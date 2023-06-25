Road Accident: Car collided with trolley in Badaun, four family members died, returning from wedding ceremony

Budaun: A car collided with a trolley on Saturday night in the Civil Lines police station area of ​​Badaun district in UP. In this accident near village Dahemi on the Moradabad-Farrukhabad highway, four people, including grandmother and granddaughter, who were traveling in the car, died on the spot. At the same time, four people including two children were injured.

It is being told that Pitambar’s cousin, a resident of Arsis Barkhin village under Kunvargaon police station area in Badaun, was married in Chandausi of Sambhal district. To attend the marriage, along with the relatives of Pitambar, the brothers of the relationship also went along with their children. Pitambar and his family members were returning in different vehicles on Saturday night.

Among them were Pitambar and his relatives in one car, while Pitambar’s mother Surajwati, son Arnav, cousin Titu’s son Harsh, brother Jitendra Yadav’s wife Shashi, Pitambar’s wife Mittal Yadav, three-year-old daughter Shivanya, Titu’s two children were in the other car. One year old daughter was Anvi.

UP Weather Update: Monsoon is catching pace in UP, weather changed due to rain in many places, alert issued

Pitambar’s brother Jitendra was driving the car. Meanwhile, a car collided with a trolley parked on the roadside in front of Tapasi Ashram near Dahemi village on Moradabad-Farrukhabad highway in Civil Lines police station area. Pitambar’s son Arnav (5 years), Arnav’s grandmother Surajwati (55 years), Titu’s son Harsh (7 years), Jitendra’s wife Shashi (26 years) died on the spot.

While Pitambar’s wife Mittal Yadav, daughter Shivanya, Titu’s daughter Anvi, brother Jitendra Yadav were seriously injured. On getting the information, the police reached the spot. The people trapped inside were pulled out by cutting the body of the car. After this the injured were admitted to the district hospital. The seriously injured were referred to the Medical College.

On getting information about the accident, the happiness of marriage in the village turned into mourning. The tears of the family members were not stopping. People reached the district hospital to get information about the injured relatives. CO Alok Mishra told that the accident happened due to the high speed of the car and leaving the tractor-trolley on the road. Looking for tractor owner. A case has been registered regarding the accident.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bY-AXCbSqxc)