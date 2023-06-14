Road accident in Bihar’s Kaimur, bike rider father killed, son injured

Kaimur. A speeding truck crushed a bike rider on NH-2 near Maharana Hotel in Durgavati area of ​​Kaimur district. Due to this, one person riding the bike died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured. It is said that 53-year-old Mahendra Singh and his 22-year-old son Anshu Kumar, residents of Chhata Tola Naraili village under Durgavati police station area, were going to Mohania from their village on a bike.

son’s ongoing treatment

It is said that as soon as the bike reached near the Maharana Hotel, a speeding truck came out crushing his bike from behind. Due to which Mahendra Singh died on the spot while Anshu Kumar was seriously injured. As soon as the incident was reported, the Durgavati police reached the spot and the injured youth was taken to the Primary Health Center Durgavati by the NHI in an ambulance. Where the higher center has been referred by the doctors for better treatment.

accidents due to traffic jam

Here, the body of the deceased person has been taken into custody by the police and sent to Sadar Hospital Bhabhua for postmortem. Giving information about the incident, Satish Yadav alias Pintu said that due to the ongoing road construction, the problem of jam persists here. Due to which road accidents are happening day by day. Police is investigating this matter.