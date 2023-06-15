Road accident in Purnia, death of a young man returning from a friend’s funeral

Purnia. Due to brake failure of a car near Lohiya Chowk of Dhamdaha police station area in Purnia district, the car rider lost control and the car hit a tree. In this accident, the young man riding the car died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Manoj Kumar, a resident of Nandgram under Dhamdhahan police station area. As soon as the information about the incident was received, there was chaos among the family members.

was returning from a friend’s funeral

Giving information about the incident, Manoj’s family members said that Manoj’s friend had died and Manoj was returning to his village after participating in his Shradh ceremony. As soon as he reached near Lohia Chowk, suddenly the brake of the car failed and Manoj’s car lost its balance. The speeding vehicle hit a tree on the side of the road. Manoj died on the spot in this accident. As soon as we came to know about the incident, all the people reached the spot and brought him to Purnia Medical College. Here the doctors told him dead.

Manoj was the father of three children

On the other hand, after hearing the news of Manoj’s death, the family members as well as his friends reached Purnia Medical College to see Manoj. Manoj has three small innocent children, seeing the dead body of Manoj, the tears of his old father’s eyes stopped, in front of his eyes his young son left the world. After the information, the police reached Purnia Medical College, took the dead body in their possession and sent it for postmortem. Constable Chandreshi Yadav said that a young man has died in the accident at Lohia Chowk. Took the dead body and then brought it for postmortem.