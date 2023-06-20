Road accident near Rajnagar of Seraikela, truck dragged scooty for 6 km, one person died on the spot

Seraikela, Pratap Mishra: A big 14 wheeler truck hit a scooty rider on the bypass road from Seraikela to Rajnagar. The scooty rider died on the spot as the wheel of the truck hit his head. During this, the scooty got stuck in the lower part of the truck. Instead of stopping the truck driver started driving the truck away. Due to this, he dragged the scooty for about six kilometers. After this, the driver fled leaving the truck near Kalapathar village. As soon as the police got the information, they reached the spot and took the truck and the dead body in their possession.

what is the matter

It was told that 48-year-old Shyam Chandra Dash, resident of Krishnapur village of Rajnagar, was going to Seraikela for some work. Meanwhile, while coming on the bypass road from Norodih to Rajbandh, a 14-wheeler truck got hit. Due to this the wheel of the truck hit Shyam’s head, due to which he died on the spot. During this, the scooty got stuck under the truck. In the incident, the truck driver, while trying to escape, dragged the scooty and took it for about six km. Later, he left the truck near Kalapathar village and fled. On the information of the incident, Seraikela police station in-charge Nitish Kumar reached the spot with the team. Took the truck while taking the dead body to Sadar Hospital. As soon as the information about the incident came, the family members were shocked.

Jharkhand: Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in Gumla, three people killed, one injured, half a dozen animals also died

Scooty got stuck under the truck, dragged the truck for six km

After the incident, the electric scooty got stuck inside the truck. During this, in order to escape, the driver started driving the truck fast, but the scooty remained stuck under the truck. After going for about six km, the truck driver fled leaving the truck.