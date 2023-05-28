Road Accident: Student of Bihar died after falling from a train in Bareilly, three including devotees died in road accidents

Bareilly: Four people died on Saturday in separate accidents in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. A student from Bihar is also included in this. He was going to his village from Delhi after passing the first division in 12th. With this, three including a devotee lost their lives. This created chaos in the family of the deceased.

Jhamman Lal (50), a resident of Uchchamayya village under Fatehganj East police station area of ​​Bareilly Dehat, had left home to go to the village market on his bicycle. While returning on Saturday evening, an unknown vehicle hit him. He was seriously injured. The hit vehicle fled after the accident. The local people informed the police about the accident. On getting the information, the relatives also reached the spot and admitted Jhamman to a private hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment here.

Bike rider devotee died

Babulal (35), a resident of Shahi’s Mohalla Subhashnagar, died in a private hospital during treatment. The relatives of the deceased told that Babulal had gone on a bike trip to Purnagiri in Tanakpur, Uttarakhand. While returning from there, he got down from the bike at Khatima and started having minor doubts. Meanwhile, a vehicle hit. Due to this he was seriously injured. The hit vehicle fled. The police admitted him to the local hospital for treatment. Along with this, information was given to the relatives through mobile phone. The family brought Babulal to Bareilly for better treatment, where he died.

UP News: Farmers trend towards black wheat cultivation in Shahjahanpur, this step can double the income

Student died after falling from the train

Vikas Kumar (18), son of Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Bana village under Barhat police station area of ​​Bana district of Bihar, died in the district hospital during treatment. The relatives of the deceased told that Vikas Kumar used to live and study with his family in Sonia Vihar, Delhi. He had given intermediate examination. Passed in first class.

After this, he boarded the train alone to go to his native village. He got injured after falling from a moving train near Bareilly Junction. GRP admitted him to the hospital for treatment, where he died. Information was given to the relatives on the basis of the forms found with the deceased.

Pedestrian killed in tractor collision

Ramswaroop, a resident of Palpur Kamalpur village of Cantt police station area of ​​Bareilly, died in a road accident near Bari Nagla village. The relatives of the deceased told that he had come to Ramswaroop Bukhara turn to meet an acquaintance of his. While returning from here, his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley near Bari Nagla village, due to which Ramswaroop died on the spot.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1OM1vDx2A0)