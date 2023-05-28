Road Accident: Three killed in canter-ambulance collision in Muzaffarnagar, six killed in Mirzapur and Prayagraj

Road accident: Held in Muzaffarnagar and Mirajpur of Uttar Pradesh road accidents Six people died. In Muzaffarnagar, three people traveling in it were killed and four injured in a head-on collision with a cantor’s ambulance on Saturday night. These people were taking the patient from the ambulance to the hospital. While overtaking the truck in Mirzapur late on Saturday, three people riding a bike met with an accident. Three including a girl died in these. Apart from this, three people died when a tractor-trolley overturned in Prayagraj, while 15 people were injured.

Ambulance collided with canter in Muzaffarnagar, three died

In a road accident in Muzaffarnagar, an Eicher canter and an ambulance collided head-on near Tissa village on the Jolly-Behda Sadat road under Bhopa police station area. Three people aboard the ambulance have died in the accident, while four people are seriously injured. All the deceased are said to be residents of Bijnor.

Station in-charge Sunil Kasana said that Rishipal, a resident of Mohanpur village of Haldaur area of ​​Bijnor, was suffering from spinal pain due to his brother Mamraj, wife Baby, Paramjeet alias Pintu, resident of Banjar Wala Tanda of Badhapur area and ambulance driver Ponta Gamdi resident Subhash Muzaffarnagar. went for.

There was a face-to-face collision with a cantor’s ambulance near Tissa village on Jolly-Behdar Sadat road under Bhopa police station area. After the accident, there was a hue and cry on the spot. The villagers pulled out the people trapped in the ambulance after hard work. Rishipal (30), his wife Baby (28) and ambulance driver Subhash (26) died in the accident. While Paramjeet alias Pintu, Mamraj were seriously injured.

Kallu, a resident of Sanjhak of Shahpur police station area, and Mahendra, a resident of Mandora, Sherkot, were also injured in the canter. The dead bodies were sent to Bhopa Hospital, while the injured are admitted to the district hospital. Plastic pipes are loaded in the canter. It is being told that Kallu was going to lay pipes in Bijnor area.

Three including girl died in Mirzapur

While overtaking the truck in Mirzapur, three bike riders died. A girl and two youths riding a bike were going from Jigna towards Manda. Late night he had reached near Sumatiya village of Jigna police station area that while overtaking the truck, he collided with the DCM coming in front. All three bike riders were seriously injured in the accident.

The people present on the spot informed the police. After this, the police of Jigna police station took all three to the hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared them dead. Jigna police station chief Arvind Pandey said that while overtaking the truck, three people including a girl riding a bike have died after colliding with the DCM. His age is about 20 years. The truck has been taken into custody. Efforts are being made to identify the three deceased.

Three killed, 15 injured as tractor trolley overturns in Prayagraj

Three people died when a tractor-trolley overturned in Koraon area of ​​Prayagraj on Saturday night. The accident took place in Madfa village of Koraon police station area, where many people were traveling in a tractor trolley. Meanwhile, three people including two women have died due to vehicle overturning, while 15 people were seriously injured.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of many police stations reached the spot and made arrangements to send treatment to the injured. The injured have been admitted to SRN Hospital. It is said that the high speed tractor trolley went uncontrolled and went into the canal, in which three women and a child died on the spot. And 15 people are in critical condition. All the people are being told to be residents of Mudfa art.

