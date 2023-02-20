Road between two cities collapsed in Turkey after new earthquakes

After new earthquakes in Turkey, the highway between the cities of Antakya and Iskenderun collapsed. About it “RIA News” local sources said.

“Part of the Antakya-Iskenderun highway was destroyed after earthquakes,” the agency quoted sources as saying.

In addition, the Turkish Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) warned of the risk of rising water in the sea in the Hatay region up to 50 cm due to two new earthquakes. In this regard, citizens were asked not to approach the sea in this province.

TV channel TRT Haber in turn, he said that after the earthquake in the city of Iskenderun, the only working state hospital was evacuated. Details are not reported.

Earlier in the day, a new earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck on the Turkish-Syrian border. Tremors were recorded at 17:04 (20:04 Moscow time) on the territory of Turkish Antakya, 75 km from Syrian Latakia. The source lay at a depth of 2 km.

Later, the Turkish authorities indicated that at least two earthquakes had already been recorded. The first magnitude 6.4, as he writes Haberturk, in Hatay province. The tremors were also felt in the surrounding provinces. Then another earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred in Samandag (Khatai).

TV channel A Haber reported that the province of Hatay was completely blacked out. According to the correspondent of the channel, the tremors were strong, the degree of destruction is being established. According to preliminary data, there are victims.

Earlier, devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll in the earthquake in Turkey has reached 41,156 people, in Syria, more than 5,800 people died.