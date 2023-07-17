road safety tips know safety rules before driving on the road otherwise it will be a disaster vwt

Road Safety Tips News : If you are going to drive a car, cycle, bike or walk on the road of your city or locality, it is very important to know the road safety measures and rules before walking on the road or driving a vehicle under any circumstances. Is. If you do not know this and drive indiscriminately or walk on the road randomly, then it can prove to be dangerous for you. Especially, when you drive, it is most important for you to know the road safety rules, because not only social, economic, religious and cultural diversities are found in India, but different types of roads are also found. On some road, you will find a big pothole, and at some places, the turn on the road will be very sharp. If there will be a lot of speed breakers on the roads of a locality, then somewhere you will find a herd of road animals. In such a situation, if you drive a car, bike or cycle or walk on foot without knowing the road safety measures and traffic rules, then you can also be in the grip of an accident. According to the statistics of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, about 1,55,622 people died during road accidents in India during the year 2022.