roadies 19 rhea chakraborty prince narula fights says awaaz niche krke ashneer grover trolled for joining roadies latest update slt

Ever since the news came that Ashneer Grover will be a part of Roadies 19, fans have been trolling him fiercely. Although some fans are also happy that Ashneer will fiercely class the contestants. In the video posted by the channel, Prince, Riya and Gautam are bidding on the contestants. Ashneer Grover is seen telling a contestant, “Bhik hi maang raha hai na.. Bhai le lo mereko.” His appearance on the show has taken many by surprise, while one user asked, “@ashneer.grover sir kis line mein aa gaye aap?” Others expressed surprise at his inclusion on the game show. “Fan of Ashneer Grover – what are you doing brother?” Ashneer Grover, who has not been associated with such tough game shows before. It remains to be seen what other surprises the show has in store for the audience.