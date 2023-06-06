Roads from Buddha Marg to Gandhi Maidan in Patna will be widened by the end of this month, there will be relief from jam in Chhajjubagh

By the end of this month, paver blocks will be made from Buddha Marg in Patna to Gandhi Maidan via Chhajjubagh. With its construction, the roads of this route will be widened. With this, people will get great relief from the problem of jam in Chhajjubagh and time will be saved. Along with this, the facility for pedestrians will also be increased.

The vacant land is being made according to the level of the road

Pebhar block is being prepared along the road in an area of ​​about two and a half kilometers from Buddha Marg to Gandhi Maidan in the city. The vacant land on both sides of the road is being made according to the level of the road. In this, by filling sand in the lower part, it is being rectified by giving fly ash brick on top. The land on the side of the road being according to the level of the road will facilitate the movement of vehicles. Along with this, people will get rid of the problem of jam for hours.

Vehicles get stuck due to rough ground

At present, there is a possibility of vehicles getting stuck due to rough terrain on the roadside. Along with this, the pedestrian also has to face a lot of difficulty. For this reason, the vacant land is being made according to the level of the road and the work of making it is going on fast. By the end of this month, the work of making pebhar block will be completed.

Work will be done to make paver blocks on both sides of the road.

In Chhajju Bagh, the work of constructing paving blocks will be done on both sides of the road leading to Hindi Bhavan, next to the District Registration Office. So that the road becomes wide in this entire area. The widening of the road will reduce the pressure of vehicles in Chhajjubagh. There will be relief from the problem of jam.

