Roads of Varanasi including Phulwaria Fourlane will be shiny by December, Minister-MLA complained to engineers

Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh PWD Minister Jitin Prasad has directed the engineers to complete the under-construction roads in Varanasi soon. He has also stressed on the need for high-quality work. Strict action has been warned against those who fail to complete the work. Minister Prasad has also instructed the engineers to prepare a list of roads to be constructed by the department and make them available to the public representatives of the district. Warning that if any deficiency is found in the quality of the newly constructed roads, strict action will be taken against the concerned engineers and contractors in every case. Work on all pending projects should be completed by December.

Special focus on quality in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency

PWD Minister Jitin Prasad, who reached Varanasi on Wednesday, inspected the under-construction roads of Varanasi with a team of engineers. Later held a meeting with PWD engineers and gave directions in various matters. The minister said, ‘Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Quality should be taken care of in whatever construction work is being done here. There should not be any kind of negligence and the work should be completed on time. He also laid special emphasis on completing the Phulwaria four-lane road at the earliest.

Registration Fee Minister of State complained about increasing the height of the road

Minister of State for Stamp and Court Registration Fees (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal and MLA Saurabh Srivastava present in the meeting expressed displeasure over the level of roads being constructed in Ravindrapuri area of ​​Varanasi and asked why the level of the road is being increased. The road has been made extra three feet above the ground. The engineers had no satisfactory answer. Taking immediate action on the issue, the minister directed the engineers to stop the construction work there and vacate the road. He also instructed the engineers of the Public Works Department to prepare a list of the roads to be constructed by the department and make it available to the public representatives of the district so that they can inform the people about the achievements of the government.