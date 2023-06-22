Roadways bus collided with tree due to brake failure in Aligarh, condition of five passengers critical

Aligarh : The bus going from Aligarh to Agra at Hathras Depot collided with a tree. Due to which two dozen passengers were injured. The condition of five is critical in the incident. The condition of the driver is critical. The bus of Hathras Depot collided with a tree due to steering and brake failure. After the same collision, there was a hue and cry among the passengers of the bus. The incident took place near Mukundpur of police station Madrak area. While the injured are being sent to District Malkhan Singh Hospital.

Brakes failed while getting off the bridge

The bus of Hathras Depot was going from Haldwani to Agra. In which 40 to 42 passengers were seated. The bus was going to Hathras via Aligarh. At the same time, while getting down from the bridge in Mukundpur area of ​​Madrak police station area, the brake and steering of the bus failed. Due to which the bus went uncontrolled and entered the tree. There was panic among the passengers after hitting the tree. About two dozen people were injured in the incident. The condition of five is critical in the accident. Same, the injured passenger Rajkumari told that she had come to Aligarh to get medicine and was returning back to Hathras, when the bus suddenly collided with a Peepal tree.

condition of five is serious

Same, Hathras depot bus operator Manish told that the bus had to reach Agra. The brakes and steering of the vehicle failed near the Mukundpur bridge, due to which the accident took place. About 40-42 passengers were sitting in the bus. In which five are seriously injured. The condition of the driver is critical. On the occasion, Assistant Regional Manager of Roadways Department Chini Prasad reached. He told that the bus of Hathras Depot was going to Hathras via Aligarh. 5 people are seriously injured in the incident. Those who have been admitted to the government hospital.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jn0lyXbx0MI)