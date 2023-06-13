Robot, drone and 3D studies will now be done in all government ITIs of Bihar, students will join business in country and abroad

In all the 149 government ITIs of Bihar, under the new technology, the study of robots, drones, 3D will start. For this, all ITIs are being upgraded. By the end of 2023, the department has sent guidelines to all the districts to start teaching new trades in all ITIs. The department has tied up with Tata to make Government Industrial Training Centers Centers of Excellence. After this, the exercise to upgrade 60 ITIs is going on and work will start in the remaining 89 ITIs this year.

Tata technology is working in collaboration with 20 other companies

According to the information received from the department, Tata Technology is working with 20 other companies to improve all the centers, so that all the students studying here can get better jobs in the country and abroad or they can compete in the market themselves. According to the demand, people can create jobs by joining the business.

Lab and studies will be improved

The institute will be equipped with all facilities and a new lab is also being built for the students. Where students can be facilitated to do practicals along with studies. So that students can become proficient in their own genre.

There will be facility in placement, students will get chance

According to the department, all 149 ITIs in the state will be upgraded. After this, the company will also deploy 298 training personnel with its industry partners and provide better equipment mode. Tata Technologies aims to upskill the core work force as per the future industry requirements. A platform will be provided to help the participants get preference for placement across industries.

