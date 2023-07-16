Rocket launcher attack on Hindu place of worship in Pakistan

A big news is coming out from Pakistan. According to the information, a gang of dacoits has allegedly attacked a place of worship of the Hindu community in Kashmore, Sindh with a rocket launcher. The incident is being told in the early hours of Sunday. In this regard, ‘The Don’ website has given news. If reports are to be believed, the assailants attacked a place of worship and houses of the surrounding community under the jurisdiction of Gauspur police station, causing panic among the residents. The dacoits fired indiscriminately.

HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where some 30 members of the Hindu community – including women and children – have allegedly been held hostage by organized criminal gangs.

Regarding the matter, a police officer said that the dacoits fired rocket launchers at the place of worship, which was closed at the time of the attack. It is a temple run by the Bagdi community which opens every year for religious services. The suspects fled the scene after the attack. Police is conducting a search operation in the area. SSP Sammo estimated that there were eight to nine gunmen. Meanwhile, Dr. Suresh, a member of the Bagri community, said that the rocket launchers fired by the dacoits failed to explode, causing no loss of life or property. He appealed to the police to protect the community and said that people are in panic after the attack.

Meanwhile, the reaction of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has come to the fore. The HRCP wrote on its Twitter wall that it is concerned over reports of deteriorating law and order situation in Kashmore and Ghotki districts of Sindh, where around 30 members of the Hindu community, including women and children, were allegedly taken hostage. This act was carried out by criminal gangs.